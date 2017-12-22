Phelps: Christmas, sports and ‘Star Wars’

Christmas Day is nearly here.
Next Monday, many will see family and friends, partake in Christmas feasts and Christmas Eve church services. They will share stories that bring about laughter and rummage quickly through every box and card that’s under the tree. Many will get up super early to see what Santa Claus brought this year. What an amazing time of year it is.
Presents, Christmas music, the greatest story and gift of all, Jesus, family and friends, Christmas is truly a special season. Along with all of these things, but is really way down the priority list, even for me, is sports.
Sports play a part in the Christmas season, primarily basketball. In the National Basketball Association, Christmas Day games date back to 1947. The last time the Atlanta Hawks played on Christmas Day was 1989. The Hawks have a 9-11 record on Christmas Day.
Jumping deeper into the history, the New York Knicks have played in more Christmas Day games than any other team: 51. Last year, the Knicks lost to the Boston Celtics by five points. This year, the Knicks play host to the Philadelphia 76ers.
The Los Angeles teams are also a staple on Christmas Day. No matter how bad the team is, the Lakers are there. Last year, the Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers. The Lakers are batting .500 on Christmas Day: 21-21.
Two other teams that are staples for this generation: the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. The two will play against each other this Christmas. The two played each other last Christmas. A memorable battle was won by the Cavaliers, 109-108. The two also met in 2015. The Warriors bested the Cavaliers.
LeBron James of the Cavaliers has been a staple on Christmas since his rookie year in 2003. That year, the Cavaliers lost to the Orlando Magic in overtime. Despite the loss, James scored 34 points, a sign of things to come from one of the best basketball players of all time. In 2010, James was with the Miami Heat and led his squad to a 96-80 win over the Lakers in L.A. His stats for the game: 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. In total, James will have played in 12 Christmas Day games after next Monday.
As a 16-year-old, one of my favorite NBA memories was seeing Kobe Bryant’s 2004 Lakers vs. his former teammate, Shaquille O’Neal, and the Heat. It was the first time the two had met since Shaq was traded to the Heat. At the time, Bryant vs. O’Neal was the hottest feud in sports. The two didn’t like each other (or they portrayed it that way for a long time).
In this game, O’Neal’s Heat bested Kobe’s Lakers 104-102 in overtime. O’Neal recorded a double-double (24 points and 11 rebounds), as did a young Dwayne Wade (29 points and 10 assists). Kobe scored 42 points in the loss.
Also what is unique about Christmas the last two years, the release of “Star Wars.” Now, I know not everyone is a “Star Wars” fan, but let’s face it, right now, it’s the hottest thing on the planet in terms of entertainment. I went and watched “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” this past weekend.
Last year, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was released right before Christmas. In 2015, the third installment of the legendary trilogy began with “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” In my personal rankings, those two movies would crack the top-four “Star Wars” movies, if not the top three. They’re that good.
You may be asking yourself, “Why is he talking about ‘Star Wars’ in a sports column?” I’m glad you asked. The answer is simple: I want to take some of the best athletes from different sports and put a “Star Wars” character’s persona on them. It’ll be fun to see if you laugh, smile, agree or disagree with who goes where.
Now, there are a lot of characters in “Star Wars.” Don’t be mad or upset if I leave a few out due to not enough knowledge of a specific character or if I’m not sure what athlete should go where. Some could go in multiple places. Also, there may be past athletes on the list. Some of you kids may not know them, but the adults will.
Aaron Rodgers is Luke Skywalker: Rodgers is on a different level as far as quarterback play. He may not have the championship rings, but the guys can sling a football and do it accurately. He sat behind Brett Favre for three years and learned well. At times, he seems like he has Jedi powers by the way he manipulates opposing defenses.
Brett Favre is Han Solo: Favre was a gunslinger during his football-playing days. The man thought and tried to make every pass known to man. He was also a great improviser when a play would break down. That’s like Han Solo. Han always found a way to talk himself out of situations throughout the galaxy. He wielded a blaster and made some crazy shots with it. Both are just rugged around the edges.
Chris Evert is Leia Organa: Evert is a former professional tennis player. Not just an average tennis player, a former No. 1 player in the world who won 18 Grand Slam titles. She also served as president of the Women’s Tennis Association and is member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Like Leia, she accomplished a lot as a youngster as Leia did in helping the Rebellion. As she has gotten older, her accomplishments really stand out among her peers just like Leia had taken rank of general in “The Force Awakens.”
Tom Brady is Darth Vader/Anakin Skywalker: Let’s face it, I had to, Brady is a villain for whatever reason in the NFL. He’s the most accomplished player of all time. Vader, until Luke, was the most accomplished Jedi in terms of power, even from a young Anakin. Like Anakin winning the battle in “Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace” equates to Brady’s Super Bowl wins earlier in his career. As Vader grew older and more powerful, so too did Brady, i.e. Super Bowl LI comeback.
Bill Belichick is Emperor Palpatine: If Brady is Vader, it’s only fitting that his coach, “the hoodie,” is Palpatine, the man who is responsible for bringing Anakin to the dark side of the force and creating Vader. He also had a Sith apprentice in Darth Maul, who looked pretty cool in any on-screen appearance in “Episode 1.”
Red Auerbach is Yoda: The great late Boston Celtics coach, general manager, president and vice chairman won 938 games and nine NBA championships all as a coach. As general manager and president, the Celtics won seven more championships, giving the franchise 16 titles in 29 years. He was truly one of the all-around greatest basketball minds the sport has ever known, just like Yoda is arguably the greatest Jedi to have ever been on our movie screens. He also trained Luke to harness and use the force for good.
Peyton Manning is Obi-Wan Kenobi: Manning played football very methodically. There was always a purpose to the practicing, even from his younger days on the field. There wasn’t a battle that Manning wasn’t prepared for, a lot like Obi-Wan. In the early movies, Anakin was thinking off the cuff. Obi-Wan was preparing a plan and would execute it the best way he knew how. Obi-Wan was also a great, great teacher. Manning, along with his family, teach the next generation of quarterbacks at the Manning Passing Academy.
Simone Biles is Rey: Last year, Biles was only 19 when she competed at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Rey was also young when she encountered BB-8, Finn and piloted the Millennium Falcon, where she met Han and Chewie. Biles racked up five Olympic medals in Rio including four gold medals. She was chosen by the U.S. team to be the flag bearer during closing ceremonies. Just like Rey at her young age helped take the first battle from the First Order. She also wields the blue lightsaber like a gymnast, with exact precision and right timing.
LeBron James is Kylo Ren: In “The Force Awakens,” Ren struggles with not living up to the jedi power that his grandfather, Darth Vader, once possessed. He wants to show everyone and himself that he can be the strongest and most powerful Jedi ever. When things go haywire, he can fly off the handrails, using his lightsaber as a means to destroy property. For as much as I love LeBron, he can be this way at times like always looking for a foul when a shot doesn’t fall when he’s in traffic. The crazy thing is he finally had his first ejection ever earlier this season. Also, he said one time he’s chasing the ghost of Michael Jordan, like Ren is trying to live up to Vader expectations. LeBron is the greatest basketball player I’ve ever seen, no question about it. But for another generation, he isn’t the greatest player.
—
Charles Phelps is a reporter for MainStreet Newspapers and can be reached at charles@mainstreetnews.com.
