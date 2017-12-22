COMMERCE - Mary Thomas Fricks, 85, died Friday, December 22, 2017, at Hartwell Health and Rehab.
Mrs. Fricks was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late Hoke and Clara Purcell Thomas. She was a member of Hudson River Baptist Church and was retired from Family Dollar, after 23 years as store manager. Mrs. Fricks was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Fricks.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy Hill (Terry); sons, Emory Fricks (Patricia) and David Fricks (Carol), all of Commerce; sister, Lois Bridges, Commerce; brothers, Joe Thomas, Commerce, and Billy Thomas, Murrayville; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 24, at Hudson River Baptist Church with the Revs. Troy Herbert and. Jimmy Allen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday night from 5 to 8 p.m.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Mary Fricks (12-22-17)
