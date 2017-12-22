Donna Lynn McCulloch, 49, passed away Tuesday, December 19, 2017.
She loved arts, crafts, animals and her family and friends. She was a very vital person with Lebanon Community Church. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tony R. Davis.
Survivors include her parents, Palmer Pace and Martha Pace; daughters, Brittany Lynn Hess, Athens, and Stephanie Davis and husband John, Elberton; brothers, John P. Pace and wife Wanda, Jefferson, Pat Pace and wife Cindy, Nicholson; sister, Angela M. Williams and husband Eric, Acworth; grandchildren, Brooklyn Savage, Dylan Gary, Caleb Gary and Nathan Gary.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 23, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be cremation. The Rev. Phillip Reid will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, December 23, at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org.
Donna McCulloch (12-19-17)
