WRESTLING: Three Raiders finish in top-four at tournament in Loganville

Madison County competed in the Eric Hill Memorial Tournament in Loganville Thursday and Friday. Three wrestlers; Josh Kincaid, Jaxson Hoetzel, and Hamilton Cooper finished in the top-four in their respective weight classes.
Kincaid finished first in the 120-pound class. He defeated Noah Bullock, who is a defending 6A State Champion from Dacula High School, in the finals. Kincaid trailed 13-11 in the third round but turned the match around by pinning Bullock to win. All four of his victories in the tournament came by pin fall.
Hamilton Cooper finished second in the 220 class. After taking round one by forfeit, he defeated his next two opponents by pin fall before losing by pin fall in the first-place match to West Hall’s Ricardo Vasquez.
Jaxson Hoetzel finished fourth in the 182 class. He received a bye in the first round and won by decision in round two. He was pinned in the semi-finals and in the third-place match.
Overall, Madison County finished seventh out of the 20 schools at the event.
