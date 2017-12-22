Banks BOE recognizes students

The Banks County Board of Education recognized students at the December meeting for their recent achievements.
The board had three recognitions both individually and as a collective group. The board recognized the Banks County High JROTC, the Banks County High boys’ and girls’ cross country teams (the boys won the state title, girls finished runners-up) and the Banks County High softball team (finished third in state, won Region 8-AA title).
The BOE also unanimously passed the consent agenda, which included a facilities use request, project requests and the 2017 November meeting minutes.
PERSONNEL ITEMS
At the Dec. 14 work session meeting, the BOE approved the following resignations: Faith Simpson, assistant principal; Maria Enslen, paraprofessional; and Timothy Suda, technology specialist.
See more info on action by the BOE in this week's issue of the Banks County News.
