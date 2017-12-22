Lula citizens give input on depot

Lula citizens were recently given the opportunity to present their ideas for improvements to the train depot.
During an open house meeting held December 18, numerous citizens passed through city hall to review conceptual plans for the depot. Citizens were able to discuss proposed improvements with the project engineer, Robert Simmons and architect for the project, Gil Spangler. Some citizens submitted a few suggestions of their own.
One proposed change would involve relocation of the restrooms and kitchen area. This will allow the meeting area to serve in a more open space environment while providing easier access to the restrooms during events held at the amphitheater as well as the depot.
Other plans include removal of flooring to determine if the white pine wood underneath the carpet can be saved and restored.
Plans also call for replacement of all wall material with bead board.
The council will hold a second meeting early next year to review and prioritize the project.
