Vicki Howington (12-24-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Tuesday, December 26. 2017
NICHOLSON - Vicki Lynn Howington, 58, died Sunday, December 24, 2017, at Eastman Health and Rehab.

Ms. Howington was born in Athens, the daughter of Charlie Allen and Jackie Delores Collins Smith of Nicholson. She was a member of River of Life Church and was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, Ms. Howington is survived by her daughter, Holly Beal, Woodford, Va.; son, Charles Howington, Nicholson; and three grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, December 28, at Howington Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Stowers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
