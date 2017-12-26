Ashton P Underwood, Jr. left this earthly home to live in Heaven, Tuesday, December 8, 2015.
He was surrounded by his wife of 55 years, Patricia; son, Adam; daughter, Dawn; and oldest grandchild, Ryan. He joins his parents, Ashton P. and Cornelia Turk Underwood, Sr.; and brother, Theron Underwood, and sister-in-law, Sharon Underwood.
Ashton grew up in Homer and graduated from Homer High School. Ashton lived most of his life as a farmer and was happiest riding around on his tractor and enjoying the fruits of his labor coming from his fields.
Ashton leaves behind his devoted wife, Patricia; sons, Mark, Jason and Sandy, and Adam Underwood; daughter, Dawn, and Troy MacWoodard-Vladyka; grandchildren, Ryan, Cora, and Owen MacWoodard-Vladyka, Isabella, Vivian, Melissa, and Jonathan Underwood; brothers, P.A., Harry and Joe and Laureen Underwood; and sister, Jane.
A memorial service will be held at the Homer Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 30, 2017, at 2 p.m. All family and friends are welcome to attend. We will be placing his ashes next to his parents, Ashton and Cornelia Turk Underwood, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Homer Presbyterian Church.
Ashton Underwood Jr. (12-08-15)
