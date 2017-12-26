Huck’ Sorrow (12-22-17)

Tuesday, December 26. 2017
JEFFERSON - James Bryan “Huck” Sorrow, 62, died Friday, December 22, 2017, at his residence. Mr. Sorrow was born in Charlotte, N.C., the son of the late James Verner and Virginia Standridge Sorrow. He was the owner of Hucks Cafe.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley Ballenger Sorrow, Jefferson; daughter, Jamie Peters, Commerce; sons, Greg Sorrow and Shane Sorrow, both of Commerce; sister, Judy Waters Boswell, Athens; and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 28, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with Dr. Carlton Allen and the Rev. Carlton Peters officiating. Interment will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
