JEFFERSON - Inez Wier Standridge, 95, passed away on Sunday, December 24, 2017.
Mrs. Standridge was born in Jackson County, the daughter of the late Charlie and Ida Pinson Wier. Mrs. Standridge retired as a spinner from Jefferson Mills and was a homemaker and a member of Bethany United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Summie Standridge; daughter, Jane Howard; and sister, Lounette Hardman.
Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Juanita Carruth and husband Charles, Cornelia, Marie Barker and husband Verlyn, Athens, and Venell Casper and husband Thomas, Monroe; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 26, from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Dr. Bill Carpenter and the Rev. Jesse Mealor officiating. Burial will follow in the Crooked Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 until 11 a.m. The following gentlemen are honored as pallbearers, Lee Carruth, Lane Barker, Jeff Casper, Todd Casper, Sidney Roland, and Charles Swann.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Bethany United Methodist Church, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
Inez Standridge (12-24-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry