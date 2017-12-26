COMMERCE - Inez Barron Mize, 90, died Saturday, December 23, 2017, at Bountifull Hills Personal Care Home.
Mrs. Mize was born in Clarksville, the daughter of the late James Coates and Dollie Carter Barron. She was an active member of Commerce First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Mize was a member of the United Methodist Women, longtime treasurer and choir member at the church. She was also a certified Lay Speaker. Mrs. Mize graduated from Tallulah Falls High School. She was a charter member of the Commerce Pilot Club and Vice President-Emeritus of Mended Hearts Chapter 171. In addition to her church and civic duties, Mrs. Mize was retired from First Commerce Bank, after 47 years of service. Mrs. Mize was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Matt Mize; daughter, Marty Mize; grandson, Clint Mize; brothers, Marvin Barron, Marlow Barron, Clyde Barron, Clarence Barron, Troy Barron, J.B. Barron, B.J. “Benny” Barron and Earl Barron; and sisters, Winnie Lockhart and Thelma Forsyth.
Survivors include her sons, Mike Mize and Todd Mize, both of Commerce; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m., Wednesday, December 27, at Commerce First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Kathy Lamon, Dr. David Bowen and the Rev. Benton Barron officiating. Interment will follow in New Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Commerce First United Methodist Church Compassion Fund, 16 Cherry Street, Commerce, GA 30529.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Inez Mize (12-23-17)
