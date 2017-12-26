Catherine Johnston (12-23-17)

HULL - Catherine Lou Johnston, 64, passed away Saturday, December 23, 2017.
Born in Desoto, Missouri, she was the daughter of the late Margin Gerald Cawvey and Betty Jean Lamure Cawvey. Mrs. Johnston enjoyed quilting and was a member of the Cotton Patch Quilters. She also enjoyed birds, plants and flowers, especially roses. She was a member of Anchor Bible Church in Hull.
Survivors include her husband, Ronald Melvin Johnston, Hull; children, Roseann Palmer (Brad), Colbert, and Michael Alexander Johnston (Erica), Marietta; four sisters, Rose Ann Biehle, DeSoto, Mo., Pam Warren (David), Bloomsdale, Mo., Alice Boyer, Wildwood, Mo. and Marie Loomans, St. Charles, Mo.; and one granddaughter, Eliana Palmer.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, December 27, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, East. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Anchor Bible Church, 340 Billy Dillard Road, Hull, GA 30646.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
