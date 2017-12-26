William Seay (12-25-17)

BRASELTON - William J. Seay, 87, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017, at Willowwood Nursing Center.
Mr. Seay was born April 5, 1930, the son of the late Bob and Gladys Seay in Homewood, Ala. He was a United States Army veteran and an Industrial Product Designer. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Seay.
Survivors include his son, Brian Seay, Braselton; and daughter, Laura Weekley, Commerce.
Private Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Hwy. 53, Braselton, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
