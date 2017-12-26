STATHAM - James K. “Jimmy” Reese, Sr., 88, a former longtime Lawrenceville resident, passed away Monday, December 25, 2017.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife of over 64 years, Ruth Dutton Reese.
Survivors include his children, Gloria Melvin, James Reese, Jr., John (Patricia) Reese, and Mary Ann Sharer; grandchildren, Julie (Mike) Bohling, Robert (Nichelle) Sharer, Jason (Elizabeth) Reese, and Matthew Crowe (fiancé Mona Croissant); and great-grandchildren, Robert, Gracen, and Michaela Bohling, Madison and Brinley Sharer, Eden Reese, Elizabeth and Brice Mize.
A funeral service honoring his Life will be held on Saturday, December 30, at 11 a.m. at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel with the Rev. J.B. Reese officiating. Interment will follow at Oakland Community Cemetery in Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 29, from 2 to 8 p.m., in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346
Condolences may be sent to or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.
Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, Lawrenceville, is in charge of arrangements.
‘Jimmy’ Reese Sr. (12-25-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry