WINDER - Anne Williamson Huff Lovin, 85, passed away December 24, 2017.
Born August 16, 1932, in Statham, she was the daughter of the late Laurie and Myra Hammond Williamson. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Roy G. Huff, I; son Roy G. (Rgie) Huff, II; and grandson, Jeremy Conner. Mrs. Lovin graduated from Statham High School in 1949 and was a longtime member of The Winder First Baptist Church where she was involved with The Naomi Sunday School Class and the W. M. U. Anne was a past president of The American Legion Auxiliary and The Pilot Club.
Survivors include her husband, Louis M. Lovin; children, Teresa Huff, Denise Huff (Ronnie) Sims, and Dawn Huff, all of Winder; grandchildren, Brittany Varnum, Dylan Huff, Clayton Sims, Tristan Huff, land Brayden Sims; and great-grandchildren, Anslee Nix and Kasen Nix.
The Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, December 27, at 2 p.m. at The Winder First Baptist Church with the Revs. Irby Stanley and Benny Pate officiating. The remains will be placed in state at 1 p.m. in the church. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements.
Anne Lovin (12-24-17)
