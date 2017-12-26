Teen injured after getting out of moving vehicle on I-85

A Lawrenceville teenager was injured when exiting a moving vehicle on I-85 on Tuesday. Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Interstate 85 Southbound in the area of the 153 mile marker at 4:38 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to a traumatic injury. The initial caller stated that one of the passengers of the white BMW, a 13-year-old male, had fallen out of the vehicle while it was traveling at full speed.
Further investigation revealed that the teen and his family were traveling home to Lawrenceville from North Carolina where they had visited other family members. While traveling on I-85, the teen reportedly became involved in a verbal altercation with a family member, removed his seatbelt, opened the car door, and exited the vehicle while it was traveling at highway speeds causing him to fall to the shoulder of the roadway.
The teen, whose name is not being released, sustained multiple lacerations and possible broken bones, but was conscious and speaking when he was taken to an Atlanta area hospital by medical transport helicopter, according to officials with the BCSO.
