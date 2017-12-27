Sign ordinance, speed limit changes put off in Commerce

The Commerce City Council was as noteworthy for negative action as for positive recently.
The council denied two requests – one in which it sent a proposed ordinance back to the planning commission and one on a proposed speed limit change to wait for other action.
A proposed revision to the city’s sign ordinance was denied by the council. The planning commission approved the revisions in September, but the proposal ran into opposition from council members. It is not expected to come back to the council before February.
The second action was to reject lowering the speed limit on Washington Street from 35 to 25 mph. The city will first install a blinking sign that tells drivers how fast they are going.
The road was first designated for changes at the intersection with Jefferson Road. That led to the suggestion for a speeding sign.
See the full story in the Dec. 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
