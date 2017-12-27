New Year’s program planned Jan. 1

The 91st annual New Year’s Day program will be held in Jackson County on Monday, Jan. 1, at 9 a.m. at the historic courthouse in downtown Jefferson.
The first New Year’s Day program was held in the historic courthouse in 1927 with Judge W.W. Dickson presiding.
This year, Pastor Jeff Cain of Commerce Presbyterian Church will be the featured speaker. He is a Georgia native and served in the United States Air Force. Sheriff Janis Mangum will introduce the speaker.
Clerk of Court Camie Thomas will lead the opening prayer. Probate Judge Sherry Moore will introduce county officials and guests.
TeenPact, an organization dedicated to preparing students for business and political leadership which originated in Jackson County, will again host the event and provide coffee and doughnuts.
The purpose of this program is “to thank God for the blessings of the past year and to seek divine guidance and blessing for the upcoming year.”
All those present will be invited to join in the singing of “God Bless America.”
The event is open to the public.
