SR 82 warehouse gets initial nod

Wednesday, December 27. 2017
Jefferson planners approved another large warehouse last week, but rejected several of the developer’s requests to cut conditions.
Panattoni Development Company plans to construct a 980,000-square-foot warehouse on SR 82 at I-85. The group is requesting annexation and rezoning of 41 acres at the site, which would be combined with 30 acres already in the City of Jefferson.
Jefferson-Talmo planners approved the request last Tuesday. The Jefferson City Council will hold a second public hearing Jan. 8.
Developers deferred the item from the planning commission’s November meeting to give them time to work with the city on its recommended conditions. That situation hadn’t been resolved by the Dec. 19 planning commission meeting and applicant Kevin Casteel spent much of his time at the podium discussing additional condition change requests.

See the full story in the December 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
