Jefferson woman killed in Tues. crash

A Jefferson woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash this week.
Kimberly Poole died in the crash, which occurred on SR 11 near Sosebee Road around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday morning.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, Poole’s Mitsubishi Outlander failed to maintain its lane and struck a Ford F-150 driven by Rachel Bruce, of Talmo.
Bruce was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville with non-life threatening injuries.
