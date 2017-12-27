Alma Aldine Marden, 94, died December 22, 2017.
A native of Athens, she was the daughter of the late Ferd and Lillie Arnold Logan and the widow of Raymond A. Marden, Sr. She was preceded in death by six siblings, Alwayne Wood, Alice Tate, Millard Logan, Hubert Logan, Annie White and Horace Logan. Mrs. Marden was a teacher and was proud to have taught in five states, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Oklahoma and Arizona. She retired from Athens Christian School and was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Raymond A. Marden, Jr. and wife, Jo; brother, Herbert Logan; sister, Hilda Bowman; two grandchildren, Matthew Marden and Luke Marden; and four great-grandchildren, Madeline Marden, Davis Marden, Logan Marden and Lorali Marden.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 27, at 3 p.m., at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST. Interment will follow at Attica Baptist Church Cemetery.
Lord and Stephens, WEST, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Alma Marden (12-22-17)
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry