Herschel Hallam (12-24-17)

HOSCHTON - Herschel C. Hallam, 75, passed away Sunday, December 24, 2017.
Mr. Hallam was born February 19, 1942, in Streator, Ill. He graduated from Centralia High School, and was a veteran of the United States Marines. Mr. Hallam was retired from Tomco Company after 25 years as a welder fabricator.
He was preceded in death by his father, Herschel Hallam; mother, Lavada Ragusa; and sister, Ardie Womble.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Peggy D. Hallam, Hoschton; son, Herschel Brett Hallam, and daughter, Tonya Lavada Beck, both of Hoschton; three grandchildren, Derek Thompson, Kannon Beck, and Lucas Penarredonda; sisters, Doanie Baker, Euna (Ray) Kirgan, Lolly (Earl) Overly, Dennie (Ben) Morales, and Sis (Larry) Loyd; brothers, Darry (Sheila) Ragusa and Jim Ragusa; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 5901 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd., Atlanta, GA 30328.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, is in charge of arrangements.
