During last Saturday’s first-place match vs. Locust Grove at the Kyle Maynard Duals, the only thing missing was a steel chair and Vince McMahon.
That’s because last Saturday’s first-place ended in a double forfeit after the fourth match. Head coach Kendall Love said a Locust Grove wrestler shoved one of the Commerce wrestler’s head into the mat thus evoking an emotional response from the Commerce team.
The emotion spilled out from Locust Grove fans who yelled at the Commerce team to “sit down.” Then, the Commerce parents started to speak up.
“Both teams decided it was best to go home, so we didn’t finish the match,” Love said.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
