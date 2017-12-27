WRESTLING: Jackson Co. off to best start in recent memory

Not only is the Jackson County wrestling team off to a hot start, it’s quite possibly a historic start.
The Panthers secured four more victories last Wednesday at home to win the Panther Duals and move to 21-0.
“It is the best start that I can remember,” coach Jason Powers said. “I know we had a team in 1999 that went 20-0, but this is the best since. I am extremely proud of the guys for getting this done.”
The 21-0 start has been the by-product of dedicated preparation, according to Powers.
“They continue to work hard and get better with each practice and each competition,” he said. “That is the most important thing, more so than the record.”
Powers said his team recorded some big wins last Wednesday, beating Oglethorpe County (77-0), Fannin County (40-30), Westminster (71-9) and Elbert County (45-29).
