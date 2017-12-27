BOYS' BASKETBALL: Panthers overcome third-quarter struggles in holiday tournament win

Wednesday, December 27. 2017
LILBURN — Jackson County coach Chuck Butler may have uncovered the cure to the Panthers’ recent third-quarter woes.
With his team leading 33-23 over Atlanta International Friday at halftime, Butler didn’t even bother sending his team to the locker room.
The strategy worked.
The Panthers — who simply ran through warm-up shots for the entirety of halftime — outscored Atlanta International 20-6 in the third quarter in a 66-44 win on the final day of Providence Christian’s holiday tournament.
“We’ll try anything — it doesn’t matter,” Butler said of the tactic. “As long as it’s productive.”
Kalib Clinton led Jackson County with 14 points — including a rim-rattling dunk — and Chase Daniel added 13 as the Panthers broke a six-game losing skid. Jackson County returns to action Jan. 3 against Commerce.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Old Website

