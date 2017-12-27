GIRLS' BASKETBALL: EJCHS girls make history in holiday tournament

Wednesday, December 27. 2017
The holiday season brought with it some milestones for the East Jackson girls’ basketball team.
The Eagles (8-4) won a tournament for the first time in program history, going 2-0 over the course of Wednesday and Thursday to capture the Crescent (S.C.) Christmas tournament title.
East Jackson beat host Crescent, 47-21, last Wednesday night and downed Calhoun Falls Charter Thursday to take home the tournament trophy.
“I was extremely proud of our effort on the defensive end both nights,” coach Matt Gibbs said. “Scoring was a little more difficult the second night with weary legs and long bus rides, but our solid defense carried us.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
