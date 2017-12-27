OAKWOOD — Jacob Radaker put himself in a position to score and took full advantage of it as Jefferson continued its winning ways.
Radaker scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Dragons’ 64-38 win over West Hall Thursday. Jefferson has won five straight since starting 2-5.
“Tonight was the first night he (Radaker) really posted hard, and made himself available for us to feed him the ball in the post,” Jefferson coach Kevin Morris said. “I think he did an excellent job tonight. And the thing about it is, we did a good job getting him the ball, too.”
Radaker scored 14 first-half points as Jefferson built a 30-14 lead and never looked back. The lead swelled to 29 points with just over a minute left in the game.
“We took advantage of a mismatch,” Morris said. “They didn’t have very many bigs, and even the bigs that they had got in foul trouble in the first half trying to guard him (Radaker), so he did a really good job.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: Radaker leads Jefferson to fifth straight victory
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry