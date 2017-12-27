LILBURN — Jackson County girls’ coach Monty McClure hopes a Christmas-tournament loss serves as a learning experience for what’s to come after New Year’s Day.
The Panthers (4-7) squandered an eight-point third-quarter lead in a 39-38 loss to King’s Ridge Christian Academy Friday in the Storm Classic at Providence Christian. Jackson County is off until Jan. 3 when it hosts Commerce. It opens region play Jan. 5 at Franklin County.
“We’ll take it for what it is,” McClure said. “Another game that we had to win, and it didn’t go our way. Nothing to hold our head about. We just didn’t win the game, but we’ll continue to work at it, there’s no doubt about that.”
Carlie Anderson led Jackson County with 15 points, and Meghan Sorrells added eight.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jackson Co. girls lose second-half lead in holiday tourney
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry