By Chris Hamby
Correspondent
Coaches seek consistency in late December heading into January and region play.
East Jackson coach Matt Gibbs felt he had that after watching his team beat Crescent 47-21 last Wednesday in the first round of the Crescent Christmas tournament in Iva, S.C.
Kenzie Whitehead led East Jackson with 17 points and Maurissa Thomas added 15 points as the Eagles beat the Tigers for a second time this year.
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Whitehead, Thomas lead EJCHS girls to win
