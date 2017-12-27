GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Jefferson holds off West Hall for non-region win

OAKWOOD — Though still trying to kick its offense into gear, Jefferson earned a hard-fought win over a two-time defending region champion boasting one of the state’s best players.
McKenzie Tyner led Jefferson with 12 points and Livi Blackstock added 11 points as the Dragons beat West Hall 47-40 Thursday on the road. Jefferson has won three straight games since falling to Madison County Dec. 15.
“We did not shoot the ball great tonight,” coach Jason Gibson said. “When somebody plays you in a little zone (defense) like that, you’re going to end up with a ton of open looks. And the nights that you don’t shoot it well, like tonight, you’ve still got to find a way to put it in the hole.”
West Hall star Anna McKendree finished with 21 points, scoring 18 in the second half to lead a Spartan charge which fell short. West Hall — which won Region 7-AAA in 2016 and Region 7-AAAA in 2017 — fell to 8-4 with the loss.
“They’ve got a good basketball team,” Gibson said. “Anna is a phenomenal shooter. When she gets going, she can carry a team. And, really, in the second half, that’s why the game kind of got close.”
For the rest of this story, see the Dec. 27 edition of The Jackson Herald.
