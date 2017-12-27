WRESTLING: Dragons second in dual tourney

Wednesday, December 27. 2017
Jefferson suffered a rare dual defeat at the Smokey Mountain Duals, losing 36-33 to Cleveland (Tenn.) High School Friday in the finals of the two-day tournament in Tennessee.
The Dragons went 7-1, picking up wins over Galax (Va.) 84-0, Pierce County 63-15, Heritage (Tenn.) 39-33, Beech (Tenn.) 54-17, Woodward Academy 59-20, Science Hill (Tenn.) 45-23 and Wilson Central (Tenn). 44-31 before losing to Cleveland.
Dawson Bates (138) went 8-0 and was named outstanding wrestler honors for the lower weight classes. Ian Statia (132) and Cole Potts (145) also went 8-0. Mason Corbett (7-0, 170 pounds) and Coy Strong (6-0, 152 pounds) went unbeaten as well. Others notable performers were Tyson Thurmond (5-2, 106 pounds), Ryan Hurd (5-3, 160 pounds), Hunter Allen (6-2, 195 pounds).
Jefferson wrestles Thursday and Friday at the Deep South Bayou Duals in Baton Rouge, La.
