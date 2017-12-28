This month, both the Barrow County Board of Commissioners and Winder City Council have passed resolutions aimed at gauging voter interest in studying the fiscal impact of consolidation of local governments. But the resolutions differ in two key ways.
While the county’s resolution that passed Dec. 12 would be for the county to spend up to $100,000 to study the fiscal impact of consolidating county government with first the City of Winder and later potentially Statham, Bethlehem and Carl, the city’s resolution passed on Dec. 19 seeks the appointment of an independent commission comprised of representatives from the county and each municipality to study the issue; and it would also call for an analysis of the impact of a potential merger between Barrow and another county or counties.
Both resolutions have been forwarded to the Georgia General Assembly for consideration, and either one or a combination of both will likely be included on Barrow County voters’ ballots for the May 22 statewide primary election.
State Rep. Terry England (R-Auburn) of District 116 said last week he had not had a chance to discuss the resolutions with other members of the Barrow County Legislative Delegation, but he expects the two will be merged into one resolution made up of suggestions from both bodies — as well as items that may have been included in similar referendum resolutions previously in other parts of the state.
There’s “no need to completely reinvent the wheel when others have already gone down this road,” England said.
England said the delegation will need to move fairly quickly on a resolution once the Legislature reconvenes Jan. 8. The deadline to submit referendum language to the state for inclusion on the primary ballots is March 9.
If a consolidation and/or merger study is approved by voters, any proposals that arise from that study would require further local government and voter action.
