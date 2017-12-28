COMMERCE - Nora Ann Henry Clough, 87, died Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at The Oaks at Limestone.
Mrs. Clough was born in New Salem, Pa., the daughter of the late Robert and Eliza Carr Henry. She was a member of Madison Street Baptist Church and was a homemaker. Mrs. Clough was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry Clough.
Survivors include her sons, David Robert Clough (Pam), Lula, and John Michael Clough (Laurie), Suwanee; and grandsons, Bennett Clough and Sammy Clough.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, December 30, at Madison Street Baptist Church with the Revs. David Harbin and Matt McKinney officiating. Interment will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Nora Clough (12-27-17)
