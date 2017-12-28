AUBURN - Ellen Winnigene Reed Worley, 82, passed away Wednesday, December 20, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Born July 11, 1935 she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Lillian Quesnell. Ellen was very involved in her new community in Auburn, Ga. for eight years. A member of Union Grove Baptist Church, Ellen enjoyed teaching, cooking, gardening, spending time with family and friends and volunteering at any occasion. She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Clarence Oscar Worley and Charles Pinkney Reed; sister, Nadine Hartmann; and brother, James Quesnell.
Survivors include four sons, Steven D., David T., Phillip A., and Timothy S. Worley; foster son, Dwanye Hopkins; grandchildren, Jason, Jennifer, Angela, Phillip II, Timothy, Ashley, Brittany; and a number of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life for Ellen will be held at Union Grove Baptist Church in Auburn at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Veterans Resource Center in Winder or your church’s mission program.
Condolences may be expressed at www.beardenfuneralhome.com.
Bearden Funeral Home, Dawsonville, is in charge of arrangements.
Ellen Worley (12-20-17)
