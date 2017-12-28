Robert Lee King (12-26-17)

Thursday, December 28. 2017
WINDER - Robert Lee King, 51, passed away December 26, 2017, at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Born on January 11, 1966, in Walton County, he was the son of the late Louis King and Sandra Huff King Toole. Mr. King was a brick layer.

Survivors include his mother, Sandra Toole, Winder; sons, Chris King and Steven Carlisle, both of Winder; and brothers, Joey King and Tony Toole, both of Winder.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green Street Hwy 53, Braselton, GA 30517 is in charge of arrangements.

Old Website

