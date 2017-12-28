Clara Mae Palmer (12-26-17)

OAKWOOD - Clara Mae Crawford Palmer, 89, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at Waterford of Oakwood.
Mrs. Palmer was born on June 24, 1928, in Griffin, Ga. She was raised in Decatur, graduated from Avondale High School and attended West GA College. She resided in Winder, Ga. and Dahlonega, Ga. Clara was active in the Winder Elks Auxiliary and Winder First United Methodist Church. She was a secretary for the National Guard. Mrs. Palmer was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Joseph W. Palmer, Jr.
Survivors include her daughter, Mary Alice Sanders, Oakwood; daughter, Catherine Leigh Sanders and Scott Ricketts, Atlanta; grandson and wife, Command Master Chief T. Alan Propes II and Christine, Jacksonville, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Alexandra Propes, Jacksonville, Fla.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 30, in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, December 30, from 10 until 11 a.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Methodist Children’s Home in Macon, Ga., your local Humane Society, or the charity of your choice.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
