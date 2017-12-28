Bridges Pamela (12-26-17)

Pamela Wages Bridges, 58, passed away Tuesday, December 26, 2017.
She was born in Gwinnett County, the daughter of the late Reginald Wages, Sr. and Jane House Wages. Pam was a 1977 graduate of Oconee County High School and studied nursing at Athens Technical College. Her work career included 20 plus years as a Medical Assistant to Dr. Phillip Enslen in Monroe, followed by eight years as a legal secretary to Nancy Ragsdale in Winder. She was a great lover of animals and especially the many small dogs she took in over the years as her special fur babies.
Pam was a member of Bogart Christian Church and had a great love for her church and her church family.
Survivors include her husband, Hubert Bridges, Jr.; daughter, Amanda Wages (Tim) Williams; granddaughter, Elaina “Ellie” Jane Williams; brother, Dick (Sue) Wages, all of Statham; and sister, Elaine Wages (John) Thomason, Bishop; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 30, at 2 p.m. at Bogart Christian Church with the Rev. Allen Rogers officiating. The family will be receiving friends on Friday, December 29, from 6 to 9 pm. at Smith Funeral Home.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Pam to Bogart Christian Church, 190 Landrum Dr., Bogart, GA 30622.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
