William Ray Turner Sr. (12-26-17)

JEFFERSON - William Ray Turner, Sr., 76, entered into rest Tuesday, December 26, 2017.
Mr. Turner was born in Portsmouth, Va., the son of the late Everett Earle Turner and Virginia Vorstine Hunt Turner. Mr. Turner served his country in the United States Army, was a life member of the D.A.V, American Legion, VFW, Weekend Gold Miners, was of the Presbyterian denomination, and was retired from public safety, having worked at the Jackson County 911 Center.
Survivors include his wife, Betty McCreery Turner, Jefferson; daughter, Katherine Turner, Jefferson; son, William Ray Turner, Jr. and his wife Whitney, Gainesville; brother, Linwood Earle Turner, Colorado; granddaughters, Jessica Grizzard, Lawrenceville, Anna Hocking, Athens, Makenna Conner, Gainesville, and Libby Turner, Gainesville; grandsons, Stewart Elliott, Jefferson, and Wesley Turner, Jefferson; and three great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, December 28, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to vetdogs.org, and memories left with website. Inurnment will be held with military honors at 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 2, at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, Ga.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com
