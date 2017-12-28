Winder-Barrow High School football standout Logan Cash and coach Heath Webb have been named Player and Coach of the Year by Mainstreet Newspapers.
The company, which includes the Barrow News-Journal and covers teams in Barrow, Jackson, Banks and Madison counties, released its all-area team this week.
Cash, a 6-foot-3, 252-pound junior defensive end led all GHSA classifications in sacks this past season with 23.5 and finished with 101 total tackles and 40 tackles for loss while helping lead the Bulldoggs to a 9-3 mark and their first state-playoff win since 1993.
That performance also landed him a spot on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s all-state team for Class AAAAAA.
Cash is the first Winder-Barrow defensive player since defensive lineman Demarcus Hillman in 1994 to garner a first-team all-state selection.
“It’s a great accomplishment and I feel pretty blessed,” Cash said last week. “I enjoyed this past season a lot. I put in a lot of work, especially throughout offseason in the weight room. “On the practice field, I have the mindset that I’m going to play how I practice, so I practice really hard. I don’t want to let my teammates down so I’m going to play every snap like it’s my last.”
See the full story in the Dec. 27 edition of the Barrow News-Journal.
Football: Cash earns AJC all-state selection, named area Player of the Year; Webb named Coach of the Year for area
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry