Basketball: Wildcats rout previously unbeaten Banks County on road

After his team lost another tough game to Baldwin on Dec. 20 — their fourth loss this year by two points or fewer — Apalachee boys basketball coach Spencer Bernstein told his team not to get discouraged, that things would start to go their way.
The Wildcats responded big-time Dec. 21, overcoming an early deficit and rolling to an 84-65 victory at previously-unbeaten Banks County. The Leopards came into the contest 7-0 and ranked No. 2 in GHSA Class AA.
Apalachee, a Class AAAAAA program, improved to 6-4 with the win.
“It was good to end the week with a win and get a little momentum going past Christmas,” Bernstein said Friday. “I think a win like that gives our guys more confidence going forward.”
Banks County jumped on Apalachee early, going up by as many as 12 points in the first quarter before the Wildcats clawed their way back in it.
The key stretch came late in the third quarter and early in the fourth as the Wildcats broke a tie with a 7-0 run to go up 56-49 and never relinquished the lead. With the Wildcats up 51-49 following a basket by AJ Millbrooks and Banks County holding for the last shot in the third, Brandon Bannis made a steal and lay-up to make it 53-49. Then at the start of the fourth, Bannis knocked down a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 7.
The Wildcats will be back in action Thursday when they take on Butler at 5:30 p.m. in the first round of the Sweet South Classic at Morgan County High School.
The Apalachee girls basketball team, meanwhile, dropped a pair of games last week, falling 50-47 to undefeated Baldwin and then 49-27 to Banks County.
The Lady Wildcats were led in the Baldwin game by Nakia Hooks, who had 25 points and 21 rebounds. Briana Bryson scored 10 points.
Against Banks County, Hooks had 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Kate Thompson scored 5 points.
The Lady Wildcats will also compete in the Sweet South Classic this week and are scheduled to face Mill Creek at 1 p.m. Thursday.
