Basketball: Lady Bulldoggs go 2-2 in Myrtle Beach tournament

The Winder-Barrow girls basketball team went 2-2 last week in the CresCom Bank Holiday Invitational at Myrtle Beach, finishing sixth in the 16-team tournament.
The Lady Bulldoggs opened play Dec. 20 with 60-52 win in overtime over Neumann-Goretti of Philadelphia, a defending state champion from Pennsylvania.
On Dec. 21, they lost to Christ the King High School from Queens, N.Y., 40-37. On Friday, they advanced to the fifth-place game with a 41-35 win over Ferguson High School of Miami. They closed out the tournament Saturday morning with a 61-43 loss to Brentwood Academy of Brentwood, Tenn. It was the second straight year the Lady Doggs (9-3) competed in the tournament. They finished second in it last year.
WINDER-BARROW 60,
NEUMANN-GORETTI 52 (OT)
The Lady Doggs lost a lead late in the fourth quarter Wednesday but forced overtime when Watson knocked down a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to tie the game at 48-48. Winder-Barrow scored the first six points in the extra period and never relinquished that lead. Connecticut signee Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Latrice Perkins, a College of Charleston signee, scored 19 points to lead the Lady Doggs while junior Chellia Watson added 17. Jakayla Sullivan finished with 10 rebounds.
CHRIST THE KING 40,
WINDER-BARROW 37
Christ the King led from the opening tipoff but the game remained tight throughout. The Lady Doggs were led by Latrice Perkins and Chellia Watson with 12 points apiece. Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10. Winder-Barrow was out-rebounded 36-20.
WINDER-BARROW 41,
FERGUSON 35
With the game tied at 23 with 11:19 to play in regulation, Winder-Barrow went on a 16-5 run to salt the game away. Nelson-Ododa scored 18 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Lady Doggs. She was 6-of-11 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free throw line. Watson added 13 points and 4 steals.
BRENTWOOD ACADEMY 61, WINDER-BARROW 43
Brentwood went on an 8-2 run midway through the second half to go up by double digits en route to the win. Nelson-Ododa led Winder-Barrow again with 21 points. Watson had 14.
UP NEXT
Winder-Barrow is off until Jan. 5 when the Lady Doggs host crosstown rival Apalachee at 7 p.m. in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest. Winder-Barrow is 0-1 in region play after losing 63-58 to Lanier on Dec. 15.
—
Information from the Myrtle Beach tournament was compiled from beachballclassic.com.
