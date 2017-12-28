3 local wrestlers place at Loganville

Three local high school wrestlers, two from Apalachee and one from Winder-Barrow, placed at the Eric Hill Memorial Tournament at Loganville High School last week.
Apalachee’s Sam Skinner finished second in the 170-pound weight class, while teammate Corbin Lang was third at 220. Zach Thomas of Winder-Barrow was fourth at 138.
Skinner went 3-1 for the tournament, defeating Nicholas Sims of Tucker, Gianni Aruajo of Dacula and Cameron Fortson of Elbert County to advance to the finals. There, he fell to Austin Ray of Jackson.
Lang also went 3-1, beating Michael Dinie of Grayson and Terrance Thorpe of George Walton Academy, before losing to Hamilton Cooper of Madison County in the semifinals. Lang recovered, defeating D’Monte Morris of Houston County in the third-place match.
Thomas went 2-2, notching wins over West Hall’s Thomas Vick and Jamire Sparks of Houston County to advance to the semifinals before losing to Blake Smith of Etowah and then falling to Jacob Morden of Lanier in the third-place match.
Allan Fulk (132 pounds) and Cody Tobiasz (285) also won matches for Apalachee to score points, while Caleb Charron (220) won a match for Winder-Barrow.
The Wildcats return to action this week when they compete in a tourney at Lambert High School on Thursday and Friday. The Bulldoggs are off until the GHSA Area 8-AAAAAA duals at Gainesvile on Jan. 6.
