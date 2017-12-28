The Comer Police Department received a call Dec. 23 from a residence on Gholston Street that an old World War II era Grenade was found while cleaning out an older house.
Comer officers responded and the GBI Bomb Squad was contacted. The GBI Bomb Squad arrived and assessed the scene, determining that there was no threat to the public and the bomb squad defused the device making it safe. Police officers remind the public that if you ever come across an explosive device, leave it alone and where it’s laying and call 911 immediately.
WWII-era grenade diffused in Comer
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry