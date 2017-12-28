BOC approves funding increase for FACS position

The Madison County Board of Commissioners approved a $3,000 yearly increase Dec. 18 in funding for the Family and Consumer Science position, jointly funded by Oglethorpe County and the University of Georgia.
The position is currently vacant due to Morgan Langford leaving on Dec. 1 to take another position.
Melanie Berryman, Ryan Melton and Shirley Aaron each addressed the commissioners about the importance in funding this position.
Adam Speir presented the request for the additional funding.
Berryman said the last three people to serve in this position had each been really involved in the community. She questioned the BOC about what would happen if the position is not filled.
Speir said the person in this position works with all age groups in the county, not just young people.
In other business at its Dec. 18 meeting:
•BOC chairman John Scarborough presented the monthly report from Marvin White, Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority. Highlights of the report were: a ribbon cutting was held Dec. 6 for the Georgia Power community solar facility at 4375 Highway 172 in Comer; work is continuing with Georgia Renewable Power LLC on the new power generating plant at Colbert, the plant should be operational by March or April 2019; a prospect from Texas was to locate a large solar project in Madison County; the new Dollar General, Highway 72 and Berkley Quarry Road, Carlton, will be opening at any time; the new Dollar General at Colbert School Road is under construction, making a total of seven Dollar General stores in Madison County; Danielsville Grocery, Highway 29 at Irvin Kirk Road, is open, a ribbon cutting will be held at a later date; and Subway is open in a new location in Danielsville.
•the BOC unanimously approved the 2018 beer and wine license applications for Kishor Jagad, Neese Grocery Store, Hull; and Julie Holcomb, Fred’s Store, Colbert.
•at the request of commissioner Jim Escoe Sr., the board approved scheduling a work session meeting with the county’s Board of Assessors, Chief Appraiser and any staff available. County clerk Rhonda Wooten will set up the meeting with the time and date to be announced later. “If I’m going to serve the citizens of the county I need to ask some questions,” Escoe said.
•the board approved the re-appointment of Kenneth Bradley to the Planning and Zoning Board.
•commissioner Theresa Bettis voiced concern with traffic on Highway 72. “We need to be pro-active,” Bettis said in response to increased traffic along Highway 72. “We need a traffic light at the new Dollar General,” Escoe said. Scarborough said he would continue to move forward with getting the requirements from the Georgia Department of Transportation for traffic signals at some dangerous intersections on Highway 72 and Highway 98.
•the board met in closed session for approximately 15 minutes to discuss land acquisition, personnel matters and/or potential litigation. No action was taken. The BOC unanimously approved the minutes from the closed session.
•county resident, Gene Lurwig, told the council: he wanted to see county-wide voting for all the commissioners’ seats; he wanted the county’s burying of farmers’ dead animals to go away; and he wanted, over the next four years, the county to have its employees paying 100-percent of their health insurance.
