Comer police chief Kyle Roberts remains hospitalized at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center following what Comer Mayor Jody Blackmon called a “non-work related incident’ Wednesday night.
“It is non-work related so I don’t feel like we can comment on it at this time,” Blackmon said.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Captain Jimmy Patton said Thursday that officers met with family members about 6 p.m. Wednesday evening when Roberts could not be located.
He said officers subsequently searched the Comer area until about 7:30 p.m. when they found Roberts inside a Comer Police patrol car on an unopened portion of the Hwy. 72 bypass. Patton said it appeared Roberts, who was conscious at the time he was found, had had some sort of adverse reaction to medication and was taken by Madison County EMS to Piedmont. He said he did not believe his condition to be life-threatening.
“There is no criminal investigation involved,” Patton said.
He said any further details on the matter would be up to City of Comer officials.
Comer Police Chief hospitalized
