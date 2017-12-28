‘Mama Lisa” Cox (12-23-17)

Thursday, December 28. 2017
AUBURN - Lisa "Mama Lisa" Cox, 52, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2017.

Mama Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Harry Smith; mother, Carolyn Smith; and brother, Little Billy Stone.

Survivors include her husband, Rodney Cox, Auburn; children, Cameron Cox, Suwanee, Jordan Cox, Norcross, Hope Cox, Auburn; mom, Margaret T. Reynolds, Rosedale; step-mother, Kay Cranley, Tallahassee, Fla.; brothers, Ben Stone, Niota, Tenn., Dale Smith, Billy Smith, all of Hinesville; sister, Kimberly Davis, Hinesville; step- sister, Kate Berden, Hinesville; and numerous family and friends.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 28, at Gracepointe Church of the Nazarene.

The family requests that nobody wears black to the memorial service.

Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Please leave online condolences at www.stewartfh.com.
