Bob Waldorf named Newsmaker of the Year

For almost 15 years, Bob Waldorf has provided advice and support to the Banks County agriculture community. He is retiring at the end of this year. Waldorf has been selected as Newsmaker of the Year for the impact he has had on Banks County farmers, who continue to rank in the top five in poultry and cattle producers in the state.
Waldorf began working in this area in 2003, covering Stephens and Banks counties. Then, he started full time in Banks County in 2005. He began his career in extension service right out of college, working as a 4-H agent and then as an agriculture agent in middle Georgia. He left extension service for 15 years and worked in the poultry industry. He returned to extension service work in 2000, working in Stephens County until 2005.
“I chose to work in extension because I believe God gives us certain gifts, abilities, and talents and He gave me a servant heart,” Waldorf said. “I saw the opportunity to serve and educate others through a career as an extension agent. I have thoroughly enjoyed helping others and truly caring for the betterment of the people in the counties where I have worked.”
