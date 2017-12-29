Rev. Dale Clark (12-27-17)

ATHENS - Rev. Dale Lee Clark, 59, entered fully into the presence of his Lord and Savior in the early hours of Wednesday, December 27, 2017, at the Kindred Hospice at Piedmont Regional Hospital in Athens, Ga.
He had a short recurrence of melanoma, a battle he fought for many years. Dale was born on October 12, 1958, the son of Hubert Lee Clark of Patterson Springs, N.C. and the late Beth Ann Pike Clark. Dale was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hubert Johnson and Essie Champion Clark, Patterson Springs, N.C. and Earl Matthew and Ellen Newman Pike, Southampton, NY; and a half-sister, Dolline Baker, Southampton, NY.
Dale spent his every effort loving two things during his life, his LORD and his girls. He served many congregations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia through the years as Minister of Music, Praise and Worship; Lily Baptist, 1st Baptist Church of Cherryville, Shady Grove Baptist, Patterson Springs Baptist, 2nd Baptist of Shelby, Forestbrook Baptist, and his most recent flock at Bold Springs Methodist Church in Monroe, Ga. Dale’s true passion in life was leading others to Christ, those he encountered day-to-day and those he traveled to see on mission trips to Rochester, NY, the Ukraine, Guatemala, and Honduras. The crowd greeting him early Wednesday morning as he entered heaven’s gates was vast, representing all the lives spending eternity in heaven simply because Dale loved the LORD and was faithful to his Master’s call. Echos of “well done my good and faithful servant” whispered in the air as he peacefully walked into eternity on streets of gold.
Dale’s happiest moments were spent laughing with his girls, their husbands and his one shining light, his granddaughter Olivia. Laughter, silly pranks and time spent living life sharing time together were all ingredients to Dale’s infectious joy. The love he had for them came full circle as they loved on their Daddy always, but in recent years through his time spent in dialysis, his many surgeries, his kidney transplant last year, and most especially these past few weeks of his whirlwind diagnosis of melanoma again.
In addition to his father, Dale leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Leah and husband Tim Debner (Florence, S.C.) and Megan with her husband Brandt Farmer (Monroe, Ga.); and one granddaughter, Olivia Hope Debner (Florence, S.C.); his step-mother, Dianne Clark (Patterson Springs, N.C.); his sister, Susan and husband Jack Clark (Woodruff, S.C.); and his brother, Cecil and wife Phyllis Clark (Boiling Springs, N.C.). Dale will also be remembered by his aunts and uncles, Jesse and Bill Favell (Grover, N.C.), Sybol Mauney, Grace and Joe Palmer (Shelby, N.C.) and Earlene and Pete Madison (Southampton, NY); along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Many thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice of Athens for the kindness, loving care and support shown to our family in just a few short hours. Also, thank you to Cecil Burton Funeral Home and staff for assisting us with all of the arrangements both while we were in Georgia and in North Carolina.
A celebration of Dale’s life will be held at 4 p.m. at Flint Hill Baptist Church, 2207 Flint Hill Church Road, Shelby, NC on Sunday, December 31, with the Revs. Chip Wheeler and Keith Hollar officiating. Receiving of friends will begin at 2:30 p.m. prior to the service in the church sanctuary. His daughters and their families will be at the home of Cecil and Phyllis Clark at 2002 Flint Hill Church Road during the weekend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Haiti Student Fund of River Hills Church. Dale was very supportive of Megan’s work in this ministry, created to grow a church in Haiti. Memorials may be sent to: River Hills Church, P. O. Box 204, Bethlehem, GA 30620 with the designation of “Haiti Student Fund.” Online memorials may be made at www.churchatriverhills.com/give, making sure to select the designation of “Haiti Student Fund.”
In life, Dale embraced the words Jesus spoke just before ascending into heaven. “Go ye therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Ghost, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.” Our comfort is in knowing Dale sits at his Father’s feet, even now.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, Shelby, NC, is serving the family of Rev. Clark.
Online condolences may be made at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
