Sandra Sheridan (12-29-17)

Posted by
MainStreetNewsOBITS
Friday, December 29. 2017
MAYSVILLE - Sandra Seymour Sheridan, 62, died Friday, December 29, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Sheridan was born in Commerce, the daughter of the late John and Dot Barrett Seymour. She was a mechanic and supervisor with JM Family Enterprises.

Survivors include her husband, Danny Sheridan, Maysville; sons, Tony Allen (Catreese), Commerce, and Dustin Allen (Marisa), Dahlonega; daughters, Kris Johnston (Donnie) and Kelli Carter (Joseph), both of Jefferson; brother, Mitch Seymour (Sonya), Commerce; sisters, Marilyn McKie (Rusty), Maysville, Barbara Piedilato (John), Iva, S.C. and Sharon Seymour, Ila; grandchildren, Ragan Allen, Rylee Allen, Hunter Cain, John Paul Allen, Tyson Daniel Allen, Brennan Carter, Logan Johnston, Tyler Johnston (Destiny) and Graysen Johnston; and one great-grandchild, Skyler Johnston.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
Old Website

