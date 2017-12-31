‘Dot’ Drury (12-29-17)

Dorothy “Dot” Drury, 86, passed away on Friday, December 29, 2017, surrounded by her family. She was the daughter of the late Capers Wade Drew, Sr. and Marie Massey Drew.
She was a graduate of Barwick High School in 1948. After high school, she attended business school in Atlanta, GA then moved to Quincy, Florida where she met her husband of 61 years. In addition to Quincy, they also lived in Knoxville, Tennessee, Athens, Georgia, and Ames, Iowa. They ultimately settled in Winterville where she lived until 2016 when she moved to Winder to be close to her family. Together Mr. and Mrs. Drury owned and operated Drury’s Christmas Tree Farm in Winterville for 25 years. Mrs. Drury was a faithful member of Winterville First Baptist Church since 1959 where she served in many roles including, Sunday school teacher, GA leader, bible school, Sunday morning greeter, and President of her Sunday school class. She was a long-time member of the University Women’s Club, the Noon Club, and the Silver Hair Club.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Drury was preceded in death by her husband, Liston Drury; and brothers, Wilbur Drew and Billy Drew.
Survivors include her son, Steve (Laura) Drury, Colorado; daughter, Colleen Drury Jenkins, Winder; granddaughter, Shannon (Don) Hammond, Winder; brothers, Capers Wade Drew, Jr., Valdosta, Julian Drew, Quincy, Fla., and Selwyn (Beth) Drew, Barwick; sister-in-law, Margie Drew, Quitman, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate the life of Mrs. Dot Drury will be held on Sunday, December 31, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Rev. David Gadson officiating.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Winterville First Baptist Church or St. Mary’s Hospice House.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
